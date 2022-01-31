RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, suggesting that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80

RocketLab has a consensus target price of 18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.45%. Given RocketLab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RocketLab beats Stable Road Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

