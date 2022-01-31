Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $294.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.31. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $445,601,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

