Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $294.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.24.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.31. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $445,601,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
