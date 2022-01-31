Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

