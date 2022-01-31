Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $170.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.93.

MMC stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $107.29 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

