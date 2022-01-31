Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.60) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.08).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 207.42 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £170.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.57. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 205.60 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,313.01). Also, insider Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04). Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,873.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

