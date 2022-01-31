Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 27,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,998. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Royale Energy Company Profile
