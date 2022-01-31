Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 27,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,998. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

