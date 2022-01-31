Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period. Mereo BioPharma Group accounts for 0.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 16.67% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $27,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,689 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 308.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 269,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 203,466 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of MREO opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

