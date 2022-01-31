Rubric Capital Management LP Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 355,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.93%.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.