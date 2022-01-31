Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

