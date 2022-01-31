Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $521,000 Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

DEI opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

