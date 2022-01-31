Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,388 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 82.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

CW opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.66 and a one year high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

