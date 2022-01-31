Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USX. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

