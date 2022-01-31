Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Sabre has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

