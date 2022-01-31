SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $361,979.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.97 or 0.99971524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006771 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,494,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,904 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

