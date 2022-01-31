SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $22,676.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113726 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

