Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

SAN stock opened at €94.26 ($107.11) on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.89.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

