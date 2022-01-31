SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €139.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.07 ($158.04).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

