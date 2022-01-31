Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,431 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $71,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $107,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

