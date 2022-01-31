Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Natera were worth $57,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Natera by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,973,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $65.47 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

