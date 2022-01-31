Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 114,976 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,976 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $82,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

CLX opened at $166.94 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

