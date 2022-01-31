Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 122,973 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 122,973 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $75,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

NYSE:PXD opened at $215.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.