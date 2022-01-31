Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,618 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $105,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

