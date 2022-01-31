Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Cut by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after purchasing an additional 194,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 388,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79.

