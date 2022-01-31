Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60.

