Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $126,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

