Scotiabank Increases Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$46.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Shares of MFI traded up C$0.65 on Monday, hitting C$30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,160. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$23.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.78.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

