Scotiabank Raises Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Fortis by 137.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

