SEA (SE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):
- 1/27/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.
- 1/20/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 1/18/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00.
- 1/3/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.
Shares of NYSE SE traded up $13.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.31. 9,367,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,423,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.27.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
