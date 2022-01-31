SEA (SE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

1/27/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.

1/20/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

1/18/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00.

1/3/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $13.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.31. 9,367,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,423,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SEA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

