Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

