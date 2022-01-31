Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $101.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock worth $121,011,437 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $994,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.