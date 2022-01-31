Senator Investment Group LP Buys New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 464.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.34 on Monday, hitting $238.39. 9,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average is $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

