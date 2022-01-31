Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $72,878,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $61,038,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

