Senator Investment Group LP Invests $40.91 Million in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,139,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 10.47% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at $104,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $145,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKSY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. 11,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,284. BlackSky Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

