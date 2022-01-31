Senator Investment Group LP Invests $74.25 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,249,000. Dollar General makes up about 1.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.15% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

