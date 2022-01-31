Senator Investment Group LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $57,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock worth $127,982,555.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.47. 5,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

