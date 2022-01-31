Senator Investment Group LP Purchases New Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,703,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,171,000. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for 15.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 36.50% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. 181,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,147,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

