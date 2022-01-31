Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.65. 8,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

