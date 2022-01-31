Senvest Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

SIEN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. 2,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,289. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

