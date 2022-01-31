Senvest Management LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of nLIGHT worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,474. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $889.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.