Senvest Management LLC Has $120.29 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the period. Radware accounts for 3.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.08% of Radware worth $120,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 243.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Radware by 91.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Radware by 12.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,274. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

