Senvest Management LLC Purchases 450,106 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up about 6.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 3.06% of Capri worth $222,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $59.47. 11,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

