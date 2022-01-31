Senvest Management LLC Sells 224,734 Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 224,734 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Evogene were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Evogene by 75.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the second quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Evogene Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

