Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Up 3.2%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

