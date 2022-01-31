Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$408.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.15.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

