Shopify (TSE:SHO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.44 billion.

