Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Vast Resources stock opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.42. Vast Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.
Vast Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.