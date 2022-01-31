Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Vast Resources stock opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.42. Vast Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

