Short Interest in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Rises By 57.6%

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $541,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $661,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICO opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Agrico Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

