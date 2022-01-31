Short Interest in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Increases By 54.3%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

