Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Decreases By 25.6%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ALVOF stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.69.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

