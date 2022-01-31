Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Increases By 100.7%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the December 31st total of 53,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BENE opened at $10.19 on Monday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BENE. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Context Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $361,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.